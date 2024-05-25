Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events, American rapper and singer Drake has placed a $2,50,000 bet on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the IPL 2024 final. The hip-hop star shared this bold move on his Instagram story, displaying his excitement with the team’s iconic slogan, “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo.” KKR is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the highly anticipated final on Sunday. Drake's bet marks his first foray into cricket betting, a move that has intrigued fans globally.

Drake bets a quarter million dollars on KKR

Drake revealed his motivation behind the bet, explaining that he chose to support KKR because the team originally backed by his associate, Sureshkumar Subramaniam, is no longer in the running. Sureshkumar, who has appeared in several Instagram photos with Drake and referred to the rapper as his boss, is believed to be his manager according to various media reports. Previously, it’s speculated that Sureshkumar supported the Rajasthan Royals before their elimination from the tournament.

“Since @ovorajuju (Sureshkumar Subramaniam) team is out I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet (laughing with tears emoji) korbo lorbo jitbo,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story. The post also included a screenshot of his bet on the online betting platform, 'Stake'.

This unexpected endorsement from Drake has created a buzz among cricket fans and netizens, who are eager to see if the rapper’s luck will favor KKR in the IPL 2024 final match. The IPL 2024 final now holds even more excitement as fans from around the world tune in, some with a newfound interest thanks to Drake’s high-stakes gamble.

KKR secured their spot in the IPL 2024 final by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 on May 21. Following this loss, SRH awaited the outcome of the Eliminator to determine their final opponent. Meanwhile, the Eliminator match saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) emerge victorious over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22, propelling RR into Qualifier 2. Despite their success in the Eliminator, RR couldn't maintain their winning streak and were defeated by SRH in Qualifier 2. Consequently, SRH advanced to the IPL 2024 final, where they will face Kolkata Knight Riders.