Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his desire to see Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir face off in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024. Notably, Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season and currently top the points table with 19 points from 13 games. In contrast, Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the last playoff spot after their win over Chennai Super Kings, finishing in fourth place with 14 points.

Harbhajan Singh's prediction for IPL 2024 final

With the top four teams now confirmed, Harbhajan Singh predicted that RCB and KKR are likely to face off in the final of the competition. The former off-spinner also expressed his belief that Bengaluru has the potential to win the trophy and will be difficult to stop from this point forward.

Eliminator 🆚 RR 🔐



The Royal Battle awaits! 🫡#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/S7byIuQoJl — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

"I feel that RCB and KKR will play the final. If that happens Kohli and Gambhir will be back to face each other. RCB can win the trophy from this point, they have fought hard for each run. If they play with this energy then it will be hard to stop this team," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli and Gambhir have a history of clashes in the IPL, having had two notable altercations. The first incident occurred in 2013 during Match 12 between RCB and KKR, when Gambhir's send-off to Kohli after his dismissal angered the then-RCB skipper. This led to a heated exchange between the two, requiring other players to intervene and separate them.

The second instance occurred during Match 43 of IPL 2023 between RCB and LSG. Gambhir, serving as the mentor for LSG, lashed out at Kohli following a verbal spat between Kohli and LSG seamer Naveen-ul-Haq. This incident became one of the most talked-about moments of the season, prompting the BCCI to impose heavy fines on both parties involved.

Since that incident, Kohli and Gambhir have resolved their differences, as evident during their earlier meeting in Match 10 between RCB and KKR this season. The two were seen having a friendly chat and even embraced each other, putting their past conflicts behind them.