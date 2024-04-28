Advertisement

RCB's 9-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium will go down in the history books. While it was a usual chase of 201 runs, which is a regular day in the functioning of IPL 2024, there was something out of the ordinary, and for the record, it has happened after 14 years. Virat Kohli and Will Jacks proved to be the biggest protagonists of the victory. The two added 166 runs for the 2nd wicket stand and took Royal Challengers Bengaluru past the finishing line to secure a second consecutive victory in IPL 2024.

RCB end 14-year-long wait

The IPL 2024 has brought to reality that the scores of 250 are now not a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence. Moreover, not only are these humongous scores made they are not safe anymore, which PBKS showcased the other day by chasing down the score of 262 set by KKR. However, for RCB, a sight they longed to witness for 14 years has finally taken place on Sunday when they chased down the score of 201. This is the first time in as many as fourteen years that Royal Challengers Bengaluru have successfully touched the 200 excess target in IPL. The last time they got there was in the year 2010. They defeated Kings XI Punjab (Now, Punjab Kings) back then by chasing down a total of 204. That was RCB's first accomplished assignment of a 200-plus target and they had to wait for 14 years to witness a similar sight again.

With the win, RCB have now attained three victories in IPL 2024. They are still far from qualifying for the playoffs as the burden of seven losses might prove to be too much to handle. Nevertheless, hope is still there and a bleak chance as well. But for the miracle to happen they need to fulfil their part first, which would be winning the remaining four matches.