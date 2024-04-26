Advertisement

Exactly after one month, some jubilation ensued in the RCB camp. On Thursday, the team dominated SRH in their backyard, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and exhumed an overwhelming win of 35 runs. Their second in IPL 2024. As victory brings merriment and relief, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting general, Virat Kohli was in a mood to make his fans happy, and hence, an episode of the kind has come out following the culmination of the match.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma should RETIRE after T20 World Cup': Yuvraj

Advertisement

Virat Kohli comes out at the request of a fan

An after-match clip of Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli is going viral on social media. The video showcases Siraj going upstairs heading towards the dressing room, when a fan intervenes and requests Siraj to call Virat Kohli out.

Advertisement

"Kohli ko bulao bhaiya" (Sir, please call Kohli out)

"Please Kohli ko bulado Kohli Kohli" (Please call Kohli) fan reiterates

Advertisement

Hearing him Siraj answered "Haan ruko bulata hoon" (Wait I'll call him).

Following that the video shows Virat Kohli coming out and the fans dazzle in delight. Watch the clip.

Advertisement

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh is now part of T20 World Cup. his MASSIVE role revealed

Advertisement

SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru end 6-match losing streak with a handsome victory over Hyderabad

Precisely after one month, everything fell in the right place for RCB as they registered their second win of IPL 2024. After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis opted to bat first. Openers Virat Kohli and Du Plessis himself gave the side a terrific start. SRH pulled things back after the powerplay by taking the wickets of Du Plessis and Will Jacks. On the day, Rajat Patidar was in the mood. He struck Mayank Markande for four sixes in a row and gave the momentum to RCB. Patidar's 20-ball 50 and Kohli's gritty 51 off 43 balls, plus, Cameron Green's finishing blow (37), helped RCB put a challenging total of 206 in front of SRH. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad's X-factor Travis Head and spectacular revelation Abhishek Sharma fell early. SRH lost 5 wickets in powerplay. Sunrisers could not put the poor start behind and in the end, lost the match by 35 runs. Spinners Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma trapped SRH by picking two wickets apiece. Patidar however was picked as the player of the match.

Advertisement