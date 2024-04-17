Advertisement

In a high-octane encounter at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up an impressive total of 287/3 in their 20 overs, powered by Travis Head's exceptional 102 off just 41 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fought valiantly but fell short as they managed 262/7 in response. Despite Dinesh Karthik's explosive 83 off 35 deliveries, SRH's Lockie Ferguson's 2/52 and Pat Cummins' 3/43 proved pivotal in securing a 25-run victory for the Sunrisers. This electrifying T20 fixture featured a breathtaking performance, with SRH emerging victorious in a contest filled with dazzling cricketing prowess.

How can RCB still qualify for the playoffs for the IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a difficult time in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Monday, April 15, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the sixth time in a row.

After this loss, RCB's miserable record becomes even more apparent, as they are now the only team in the 2024 IPL to have only won one game and are currently ranked tenth in the standings. RCB is on the verge of elimination after losing six of its seven games thus far. Their five-match losing streak now in place highlights the difficulties they've faced this season.

With only seven matches remaining in their IPL campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is in a vulnerable position, with only two points and a poor net run rate (NRR) of -1.185. This leaves them with a maximum possible point total of 16, which traditionally places teams in jeopardy even though the competition is just halfway finished.

Since the IPL's expansion to a 10-team format in the 2022 season, no team has qualified with less than 16 points. This grim reality implies that RCB is on the verge of elimination, with just one more loss likely to seal their destiny in the tournament unless a miracle change of circumstances occurs. Currently captained by Faf Du Plessis, the squad must not only win games but also drastically improve their net run rate, putting them in a situation where they may require help from other teams to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

RCB's rest of the IPL 2024 season schedule

Match Venue Date KKR VS RCB Kolkata 21st April SRH VS RCB Hyderabad 25th April GT VS RCB Ahmedabad 28th April RCB VS GT Bengaluru 4th May PBKS VS RCB Dharamshala 9th May RCB VS DC Bengaluru 12th May RCB VS CSK Bengaluru 18th May

RCB will now be seen in action against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 21, 2024. RCB will have to make sure that they win all of the matches, to increase their chances of qualification.