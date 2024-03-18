Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis attributes the team's remarkable on-field performance and strong off-field camaraderie to Virat Kohli's positive energy. According to Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli's vibrant spirit easily influences everyone around him, fostering a positive environment in the dressing room.

Faf du Plessis on his relationship with Virat Kohli

Having assumed the captaincy role after Kohli's decision to step down at the conclusion of the 2021 season, du Plessis emphasized the incredible experience of batting alongside the prolific right-hander.

"It's unbelievable batting with him. He is one of the favourite guys I like to bat with. He brings out so much energy in me, like sometimes, I feel I am fist bumping my glove though his hand because he gets so passionate being out there in the middle," Du Plessis told 'Star Sports'.

"It's really infectious the way he gives that energy,... how this guy is always on and how does he manage it...on the field while catching balls, we both are very competitive and make sure we get those good catches for the team," the stylish right-hander said.

"He is really important to me in terms of field (placements) I think. He leads in so many things as far as a team is concerned but fielding is where he sets the tone and energy on the field," the former South African captain said.

"We both love food and we both really into our fashion that another thing we spend a lot of time talking about. The way we dress the way we wear style of clothes, we will send each other pictures of outfits. He has been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches but he got real passion for watches.

"But with this so many things obviously now its family, he got a daughter and I got two daughters, he got a second child now as well."

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will next be seen in action during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Challengers Bangalore are slated to play the opening match of the competition against Chennai Super Kings on March 22. Kohli will return to competitive cricket after a hiatus of two months. He had taken a break to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their second child, a son named Akaay.

‘We never really saw the full potential of Glenn Maxwell’

Maxwell scored 513 runs in the 2021 season, followed by 301 and 400 during the past two years. While looking at his numbers, one needs to factor in that he is a designated finisher of the team coming in at Nos 5 or 6.

"Certainly with Maxi, his time at RCB has been very fruitful for him in terms of IPL cricket.

"I think we never really saw the full potential of Glenn Maxwell before the IPL, he always had these little small amazing innings, but it was very in between, like it would be an amazing 80 or 90 but then there would be a few low scores," he said.

(With PTI inputs)