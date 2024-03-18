×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 00:14 IST

Virat Kohli can't help but quickly get on video call with RCB women's team after they win WPL 2024

Virat Kohli, who has been an integral part of the RCB franchise for years, was visibly thrilled by the success of the women's team.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli on video call with RCB women's team
Virat Kohli on video call with RCB women's team | Image:JioCinema
  • 2 min read
In a heartwarming gesture, Virat Kohli, the iconic figure of Royal Challengers Bangalore's men's team, couldn't contain his joy as he promptly connected with the RCB women's team via video call to extend his congratulations after their remarkable triumph in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final.

Also Read: RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to lift historic WPL title

Virat Kohli gets on video call with RCB women's team after their WPL win

The RCB women's team secured a resounding victory over Delhi Capitals women's team, clinching the WPL 2024 title with an emphatic eight-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli, who has been an integral part of the RCB franchise for years, was visibly thrilled by the success of the women's team, despite the men's team still chasing their elusive title.

Following their stunning performance on the field, RCB women's players including captain Smriti Mandhana were seen engaging in a heartfelt conversation with Virat Kohli on a video call. The camaraderie and support between the men's and women's teams within the franchise were palpable as Kohli shared words of encouragement and admiration for their achievement.

Despite his own team's quest for a title remaining unfulfilled, Virat Kohli's unwavering support for the women's team highlighted his commitment to the entire RCB family. Stepping down from the captaincy in 2022, Kohli continues to be an influential figure within the franchise, offering guidance and backing to players across both genders.

Faf du Plessis has since taken over the reins from Kohli as the captain of the men's team. Virat Kohli also took to social media to wish the RCB team after their historic win. 

During the first innings, Delhi Capitals made a promising start against the Royal Challengers Bangalore spinners, reaching 64 without any loss in just 43 balls. Shafali Verma played a crucial role in the acceleration for DC. 

Also Read: 'Ee Sala Cup Naamdu': RCB fans spread chaos on the internet as women's team clinches WPL 2024 title

However, Delhi Capitals' momentum swiftly diminished as they suffered a sudden collapse, losing all 10 wickets for a mere 49 runs. This abrupt turn of events led to Delhi Capitals being dismissed for 113 runs. RCB then chased down the target in 19.3 overs with Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Richa Ghosh all playing a role. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

