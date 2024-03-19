×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

RCB Unbox event 2024 live updates: From Virat Kohli to Alan Walker several luminaries to shine

Ahad of the start of the IPL 2024, RCB is set to make a number of announcements about the upcoming IPL 2024 season. To give air to all the developments, the franchise would host a special event known as RCB Unbox Event. Catch all the live updates from the RCB Unbox event instantly at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: @RCBTweets
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates: How to watch the RCB unbox event live?
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates: Venue and timing of the event
Welcome to the live blog of RCB Unbox 2024
5: 19 IST, March 19th 2024

Fans can watch the RCB Unbox event live at official website and App of RCB.

5: 18 IST, March 19th 2024

The RCB Unbox event 2024 will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The show will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

5: 08 IST, March 19th 2024

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, RCB is conducting its special event known as the RCB Unbox event. At the show several announcements are expected, so stay at the space because we will deliver everything at your disposal instantly.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

