Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

RCB vs CSK: Eoin Morgan reveals Ben Stokes' view of playing under MS Dhoni's captaincy in IPL

Dhoni is rejuvenated and in good physical condition after undergoing knee surgery and completing an extensive rehabilitation process last year.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni
Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • 2 min read
Eoin Morgan, former England captain, has shed light on the dynamic between Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni. Morgan revealed that Stokes relished playing under Dhoni's leadership during their time together in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stokes had the opportunity to be part of Dhoni's captaincy for several years, notably with the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) and most recently with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season.

Eoin Morgan on Ben Stokes' dynamic with MS Dhoni

"They absolutely love it, to be honest. They talk about the same characteristics. When you’re talking about being led brilliantly, you always say, ‘Will the team follow him?’ When it's MS Dhoni, you never question that. He leaves an indelible mark on every player. He instills the belief that they have the ability to go out and play with the pride that’s associated with CSK, and lets them know that everybody is backing them," Morgan told JioCinema.

"Ben Stokes, who has an incredible amount of self-belief, loved playing under MS Dhoni. He did it at Pune for a couple of years and obviously shared the dressing room with him last year. They absolutely love wearing that yellow shirt," Morgan added

Dhoni, whose final competitive cricket match was the IPL 2023 final, where his CSK team triumphed over the previous year's champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), in a thrilling encounter in Ahmedabad, is set to return in the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 42-year-old veteran is rejuvenated and in good physical condition after undergoing knee surgery and completing an extensive rehabilitation process following an injury that troubled him during the previous season.

Also Read: WATCH | Virat Kohli LITERALLY dances on video call as he celebrates RCB's win in WPL 2024 final

CSK squad

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly. 

Players injured: Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Also Read: Celebrations galore in Bengaluru streets after RCB-W end a 16 year-long wait for a title at WPL 2024

IPL 2024: CSK's schedule

Date

Match

Time  (IST)

Venue

22 March

CSK vs RCB

6:30 PM

Chennai

26 March

CSK vs GT

6:30 PM

Chennai

27 March

SRH vs MI

6:30 PM

Hyderabad

31 March

DC vs CSK

6:30 PM

Vizag

5 April

SRH vs CSK

6:30 PM

Hyderabad

Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

IPL

