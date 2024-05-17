Advertisement

They were once down and out of the tournament, but RCB's fortunes have drastically changed in the last two weeks. The team is on a five-match win streak and just one more victory away from possibly cementing a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. However, a rain threat is looming over the RCB vs CSK virtual knockout match. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Gloomy clouds looming

The weather outlook for Saturday is far from ideal, with cloudy skies and a potential for rain throughout the match. If the game is abandoned or called off, RCB will receive 1 point, moving them to fifth place in the standings. This season of IPL 2024 has already seen two matches in Ahmedabad cancelled due to rain, and Bengaluru might face a similar situation this time.

Despite the groundsmen's best efforts, they couldn't prepare the pitch in Ahmedabad. However, this may not be the case at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, thanks to the SubAir system. This system was introduced after only 81 overs were played over 5 days during a Test match between India and South Africa.

What is the SubAir system that could save the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been utilizing the SubAir system effectively for nearly 10 years. The system works optimally in Bengaluru because the ground has a sand base, which doesn’t retain water, unlike other types of soil.

Powered by a 200-horsepower machine, the SubAir system can drain 10,000 liters of water per minute. This means that even after a heavy downpour, the ground can be made ready in just 30 to 40 minutes. RCB faced significant challenges earlier in the season, but with one match remaining in the league stage, Faf du Plessis and his team are determined to maximize their chances.

