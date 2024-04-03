×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:34 IST

'Ishant bhai told me...': Mayank Yadav reveals Ishant Sharma's golden advice on compromising speed

India's newest pace sensation Mayank Yadav reveals the tips he got from Ishant Sharma, a veteran of 100-plus Tests and another senior pacer Navdeep Saini.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav
Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Talented fast bowlers are often told to trade-off pace for more variations but Mayank Yadav, at the very onset, received golden advice from his illustrious Delhi senior Ishant Sharma -- never compromise on speed to acquire other skills.

Having already bowled this IPL season's fastest delivery (156.7 kmph) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), India's newest pace sensation, during his conversation, with 'Jio Cinema' spoke about the tips he got from Ishant, a veteran of 100-plus Tests and another senior pacer Navdeep Saini.

Advertisement

"All the bowlers I spoke to in Delhi, Ishant bhai and Saini bhai, they all told me that even if I wanted to try anything new, I should play around my speed.

"If I want to add a new skill, it should be around my speed and that I don't need to add any skills that could compromise my speed," said Mayank While the focus is on taking as many wickets as possible in a winning cause, the intent of generating pace through every delivery is always there at the back of his mind.

Advertisement

"My attention isn't on speed as much as it is on taking wickets and contributing to the team by taking wickets. However, it's always in the back of my mind that when I am bowling deliveries, I need to put pace behind them.

"After a match, I always ask people what the highest speed was but during the match, I am only focused on my bowling." Yadav has got high praise for his performances so far, the latest being a 3/14 effort against RCB last night. PTI KHS PM KHS PM PM

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a few seconds ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

9 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

12 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

14 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

15 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

17 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

19 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

22 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

25 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

32 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

33 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

34 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

35 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

37 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

38 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo