Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:55 IST
'India found its fastest bowler': Foreign cricketers bow down to LSG's pace sensation Mayank Yadav
Following his explosive performance against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, foreign cricketers are in complete awe of Mayank Yadav.
Mayank Yadav delivered a memorable performance at the backyard of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. The express pacer consistently clocked in deliveries which exceeded the 150 kmph bar, with 156.7 being the fastest. He complemented his pace with the ideal line and length, subsequently snaring away with three wickets. Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for his incredible spell of 4 overs 14 runs and 3 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav steals the show during RCB vs LSG game
Witnessing the speeds at which he is casting the ball in, leaving the batsman hurried and troubled, the cricket fraternity is excited about the emergence of Mayank Yadav. The 21-year-old is showcasing promise from the outset and comparisons with fellow speedster, Umaran Malik, have become prevalent. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Yadav gave no width on offer and cleaned up Cameron Green with a peach of a delivery.
He sent Glenn Maxwell on a duck, and removed a well-set Rajat Patidar, later, to further indicate LSG's chokehold over RCB. Yadav's three wickets helped Lucknow Super Giants to record a huge 28-run win over Bengaluru.
Foreign players go gaga over Mayank Yadav
Some of the prominent faces in the cricket world came out to express their delight after witnessing the brilliance of Mayank Yadav. Likes of Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, etc. were among the ones who gave air to words of encouragement towards Mayank Yadav.
While it has been a solid start, it would be interesting to see what Mayank Yadav will deliver as the tournament will proceed.
