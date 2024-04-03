Advertisement

Mayank Yadav delivered a memorable performance at the backyard of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. The express pacer consistently clocked in deliveries which exceeded the 150 kmph bar, with 156.7 being the fastest. He complemented his pace with the ideal line and length, subsequently snaring away with three wickets. Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for his incredible spell of 4 overs 14 runs and 3 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read | Archer bowling at "exceptional pace", trying to get him ready for T20 WC

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav steals the show during RCB vs LSG game

Witnessing the speeds at which he is casting the ball in, leaving the batsman hurried and troubled, the cricket fraternity is excited about the emergence of Mayank Yadav. The 21-year-old is showcasing promise from the outset and comparisons with fellow speedster, Umaran Malik, have become prevalent. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Yadav gave no width on offer and cleaned up Cameron Green with a peach of a delivery.

Advertisement

He sent Glenn Maxwell on a duck, and removed a well-set Rajat Patidar, later, to further indicate LSG's chokehold over RCB. Yadav's three wickets helped Lucknow Super Giants to record a huge 28-run win over Bengaluru.

Also Read | 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

Advertisement

Foreign players go gaga over Mayank Yadav

Some of the prominent faces in the cricket world came out to express their delight after witnessing the brilliance of Mayank Yadav. Likes of Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, etc. were among the ones who gave air to words of encouragement towards Mayank Yadav.

Advertisement

Some talent BTW…. Love his attributes https://t.co/K97Eq0KV3d — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) April 2, 2024

It would serve Mayank Yadav & Indian cricket well if they allowed him to play for a county this summer .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2024

Nothing else needs to be seen to add a sixth name to the fast bowling contracts list. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 2, 2024

The great news for Mayank Yadav and all the incredible youngsters we’re seeing in the @IPL , is that the brand new academy facility is nearly up and running. This facility is going to be world class and a place where one can only improve in being the best version of themselves. A… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 2, 2024

While it has been a solid start, it would be interesting to see what Mayank Yadav will deliver as the tournament will proceed.