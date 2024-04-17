Advertisement

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting expressed understanding and support for Glenn Maxwell's decision to take an indefinite break from the game due to mental and physical health concerns. Ponting attributed Maxwell's struggles to the pressure of performing as a star player for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ricky Ponting on Glenn Maxwell

This is the second time in his career that Glenn Maxwell has opted for such a break. After a series of low scores this season, the Australian all-rounder requested to be rested for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night. It later emerged that Maxwell sought the break because of his poor performance in IPL 2024.

Glenn Maxwell being a team man and acknowledging he’s not at his best at the moment! 🫡



Come back stronger, Maxi. 🤝#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/qbaILus9hK — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

"For someone like Glenn in that team (RCB), he being one of the 'Big Dogs' along with Virat, a lot of pressure comes on couple of players playing in that team. If they don't perform, the results tend to not follow them," Ponting, who has seen Maxwell from close quarters, told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"If you see what they have done in the tournament so far, pressure builds up on individual player as well. I read that article today morning that Glenn wants to step aside, just have a few games off and try and refresh," Ponting said.

"Every individual is different right. Some guys would want to get going and push through that and get some runs on board and thus that will change their way of how they think about the game and some guys need to step back and have a break," the legendary Aussie explained.

Ricky Ponting feels it becomes very important for the coach of a team to prioritize a player's mental well-being.

"That's why one needs to be really understanding as a coach now that anyone who is around the cricket team, their health and well-being and welfare of the players is something you think about first." Ponting said.

"With more and more cricket being played, a lot of times you are away from home when you play international sport. You are away from all the things that make you happy, that certainly is the biggest part of what we do, coaching or playing.

"I am lucky to have my family now and I have had them here for a few weeks. It makes it a bit easier for me having spent a lot of time away from my family," Ponting added.

On Monday, Glenn Maxwell came for the press conference after the RCB vs SRH game and revealed that he himself volunteered for a break.

"For me, personally, it was a pretty easy decision. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. I felt like I wasn't contributing with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, I think it's a good time to give someone else an opportunity to show their wares, and hopefully, someone can make that spot their own," Maxwell said.

(With PTI inputs)