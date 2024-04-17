Advertisement

According to Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant will play "every day of the week" for India in the next T20 World Cup, despite several other players staking claims with fantastic performances in the recent IPL. Ponting had no doubts that Pant would be able to recover from injury and make a formidable comeback. However, given the manner in which he has made an impact since returning to action, as well as his extraordinary resilience, the DC head coach is certain who should board the plane to New York at the end of the IPL.

Ricky Ponting vouches for Rishabh Pant

Ahead of the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match, DC head coach addressed the media and opined about Rishabh Pant's recovery and how he is fit enough to bag a slot in the India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

"Do I believe whether Rishabh should be there in the World Cup squad? Absolutely I do. He deserves to be in that WT20 squad by the end of the IPL," Ponting told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"I think we have seen Rishabh play the way we have seen him play in last five or six years in IPL, and now back playing for India," added the Australian batting great.

While he conceded that Indian selectors have several options when it comes to selecting a keeper-batsman, Pant remains his number one preference.

"One thing we certainly know that there is lot of depth around Indian cricket. With keeper-batters, I feel some guys are in really good form at the moment. (Ishan) Kishan is playing well, (Sanju) Samson is playing well and KL Rahul is playing well.

"There are a lot of options but if I was picking a team, I would have Rishabh Pant in it every day of the week," the 'Punter' made his call. Since his entry as DC coach, Ponting has shared a special bond with Pant and he is a touch emotional seeing him in full flow once again.

"Rishabh's comeback to international cricket is nothing short of remarkable. I spent a lot of time with him during last IPL and a lot of us were actually sceptical that whether he will actually play the game again, such a horrific accident and I had spoken to him about it, I wasn't sure whether he will play again." But like with all champions, Pant refused to throw in the towel.

"There was never any doubt in his mind that he will be back playing again. As each game goes by, we are starting to see a better and better version of Rishabh Pant, his batting has had more impact in last couple of games compared to start of the tournament, he is starting to move well behind the stumps," the coach sounded ecstatic.

