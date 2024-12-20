Rinku Singh's Big Comment On Potential KKR Captaincy While Leading UP In Vijay Hazare Trophy

A massive captaincy debate has sparked in the Kolkata Knight Riders as the defending champions are now without a skipper for the upcoming 2025 season. As Shreyas Iyer becomes a part of the Punjab Kings, the Knight Riders have a dilemma which they need to address. Amid the suspense, one of the top contenders for the role of skipper, Indian southpaw batter Rinku Singh, has addressed his thoughts on possibly taking up the role in the IPL 2025 season and beyond.

Rinku Singh Gives A No-Nonsense Take On The Suspense Over KKR Captaincy

As Rinku Singh takes up the role of skipper for Uttar Pradesh at the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, speculations have suggested that the southpaw batter could be the one who will become the skipper of the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders. But Rinku has played down the rumours by saying that he is not overthinking about the scenario and is focused in the job at hand.

"I am not overthinking about the captaincy of KKR in the new IPL season. I am focused on my plans for Uttar Pradesh, as I want my team to regain the trophy we had won for the first time in 2015-16," Rinku said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

India's Rinku Singh celebrates his half century during the 2nd T20I match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi | Image: BCCI

Rinku Singh was one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' top picks during the IPL 2025 retentions. He was elected alongside Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Ramandeep Singh.

Rinku Singh Poised To Become A Versatile Cricketer, Hones His Bowling Skills

Rinku Singh has proved himself as a credible batter and displayed his effectiveness as a finisher. The UP-based cricketer has been rewarded with the captaincy role in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after his outing in the UPT20 League with the Meerut Mavericks. But he continues to make himself as a versatile cricketer as he tried his hands in off-spin bowling to make himself an all-around cricketer.