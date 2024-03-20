Advertisement

In an upcoming clash at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go head-to-head against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third T20 match of the season. With a narrow win probability advantage, Sunrisers Hyderabad will eye to give a tough challenge to KKR who make the most out of their home advantage. The match is set to feature key players like Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, promising an action-packed and fiercely contested encounter.

Rinku Singh smashes six to Mitchell Starc in a practice match ahead of their IPL opener

Rinku Singh and Mitchell Starc had an exciting clash during the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) intra-squad practice match on Tuesday, March 19, at Eden Gardens.

Starc's velocity and length offerings proved a problem for Rinku, as he troubled the left-handed hitter multiple times. Rinku, on the other hand, was fortunate to be dropped at deep third man after one of Starc's sends. Rinku seized the chance, hitting a stray ball from the Australian bowler for a majestic six over deep mid-wicket in the penultimate over of the first innings, laying the groundwork for an outstanding its conclusion.

Rinku Singh smashed a SIX to Mitchell Starc 🍿💥



This is Cinema!! pic.twitter.com/zQNhfPrqSR — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 19, 2024

The contest included Team Purple, captained by Starc, and Team Gold, which included Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, and Phil Salt.

Starc made an early breakthrough by eliminating Rahmanullah Gurbaz, putting pressure on teenager Angriksh Raghuvanshi. Despite allowing 40 runs, Starc managed to take a critical wicket. Rinku, on the other hand, demonstrated his batting skills by scoring 37 runs off just 16 deliveries.

Among other noteworthy performances, new player Phil Salt, who replaced Jason Roy in the team, scored 78 off 41 balls. Vice-captain Nitish Rana contributed significantly with a half-century, scoring 50 runs off 30 balls. Additionally, spinner Varun Chakravarthy demonstrated his bowling abilities, taking two wickets for forty runs.

