×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

USA Cricket confirmed to take massive step for becoming game's superpower by 2030

USA Cricket has major plans to promote and develop the sport of cricket in the country as they plan to make it to the top 10 of ICC rankings by 2030.

Reported by: Aditya Desai
USA Cricket
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

While the United States of America is famous for its American Football, Baseball, Basketball and even ice-hockey, the country is lagging behind in the pecking order when it comes to cricket. USA cricket plans to change the dynamics as they plan aim to become a force to reckon with in the future as they aim to become a full member of the International Cricket council by 2030. The board plans to introduce a long-term plan for the development of the sport in the country, 

USA Cricket's major plans for the future 

The CEO of USA Cricket, Iain Higgins, in a conversation with Telegraph Sport had revealed the board's plan to draw mainstream attention in the direction of cricket. The country aims to become a recognised name in World Cricket, and plans to create a time-line which will aid their goal of becoming a full member in the ICC. USA cricket seemingly has no plans to foray into test matches and wants to focus on limited-overs affairs for the time being. 

 

Speaking on how USA cricket can add value to the existing cricket market, Higgins feels the introduction of a potent broadcast network along with a new list of sponsors will be beneficial for the sport. He also plans to ignite a healthy sporting rivalry with West Indies. The board plans to improve the quality of infrastructure to ensure more players take up the game and they have the adequate resources to train. 

Iain Higgins agreed on USA cricket lacking a high- class infrastructure with not enough wickets around the country where players could practice. The nation aims to feature in the top 10 ICC rankings in ODIs as well as T20s. It remains to be seen how USA cricket implements its plans to popularise the sport in the country. 

Advertisement

 

Cricket in the United States of America 

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne-led teams took part in an exhibition T-20 series titled as 'Cricket All-Stars' in 2015. Several renowned names of cricket took part in the competition such as Kumar Sangakkara, Virendra Sehwag, Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly and many more. The three matches took place in baseball stadiums.

 

USA cricket plans to bid for the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup alongside West Indies Cricket. A fruitful partnership between USA Cricket and West Indies Cricket is also on the cards which will help the USA in their grassroots development and developing the sort in the region which will help them improve their stance in ICC rankings. 

 

USA's fast bowler Ali Khan recently made headlines when he was called up by the Kolkata side for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as a replacement for Harry Gurney. Ali Khan has also featured in the Caribbean Premier League and impressed with his bowling performances. 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published October 15th, 2020 at 19:00 IST

IPLCricket World Cup

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RC16 pooja ceremony

RC16 Pooja Ceremony

a minute ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a minute ago
The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

2 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

4 minutes ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

8 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

10 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

10 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

12 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

13 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

23 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

24 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

28 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

33 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

35 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

38 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo