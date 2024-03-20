Advertisement

While the United States of America is famous for its American Football, Baseball, Basketball and even ice-hockey, the country is lagging behind in the pecking order when it comes to cricket. USA cricket plans to change the dynamics as they plan aim to become a force to reckon with in the future as they aim to become a full member of the International Cricket council by 2030. The board plans to introduce a long-term plan for the development of the sport in the country,

USA Cricket's major plans for the future

The CEO of USA Cricket, Iain Higgins, in a conversation with Telegraph Sport had revealed the board's plan to draw mainstream attention in the direction of cricket. The country aims to become a recognised name in World Cricket, and plans to create a time-line which will aid their goal of becoming a full member in the ICC. USA cricket seemingly has no plans to foray into test matches and wants to focus on limited-overs affairs for the time being.

Speaking on how USA cricket can add value to the existing cricket market, Higgins feels the introduction of a potent broadcast network along with a new list of sponsors will be beneficial for the sport. He also plans to ignite a healthy sporting rivalry with West Indies. The board plans to improve the quality of infrastructure to ensure more players take up the game and they have the adequate resources to train.

Iain Higgins agreed on USA cricket lacking a high- class infrastructure with not enough wickets around the country where players could practice. The nation aims to feature in the top 10 ICC rankings in ODIs as well as T20s. It remains to be seen how USA cricket implements its plans to popularise the sport in the country.

Cricket in the United States of America

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne-led teams took part in an exhibition T-20 series titled as 'Cricket All-Stars' in 2015. Several renowned names of cricket took part in the competition such as Kumar Sangakkara, Virendra Sehwag, Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly and many more. The three matches took place in baseball stadiums.

USA cricket plans to bid for the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup alongside West Indies Cricket. A fruitful partnership between USA Cricket and West Indies Cricket is also on the cards which will help the USA in their grassroots development and developing the sort in the region which will help them improve their stance in ICC rankings.

USA's fast bowler Ali Khan recently made headlines when he was called up by the Kolkata side for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as a replacement for Harry Gurney. Ali Khan has also featured in the Caribbean Premier League and impressed with his bowling performances.