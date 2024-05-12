Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with the Delhi Capitals in a crucial match with significant playoff implications on May 12, 2024. With both teams in a must-win situation, every ball and run will be pivotal. The fate of playoff qualification for both teams hinges on this match, as a loss could diminish their chances. The encounter is anticipated to be intense and highly competitive, giving fans an enthralling spectacle of T20 cricket.

Rishabh Pant jokingly imitates Irfan Pathan's bowling stance and calls himself a ‘wicket-keeper allrounder’

During a practice session, DC's captain Rishabh Pant copied the bowling technique of Irfan Pathan, which went viral on Instagram. In his lighthearted remark, Pant wondered if DC needed an all-around player like him. When Pathan saw the message, he replied in a playful manner. Pant, meantime, has been outstanding in the IPL 2024, leading DC's batting with 413 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 156.44 and an average of 41.30. He has also hit three fifties and the highest score of 88 not out.

Rishabh Pant on Instagram

Irfan Pathan commented on the post, maintaining a positive vibe. Yuvraj Singh also joined in, enjoying the post and adding his comment.

The Delhi Capitals are still alive for the playoffs with 12 points from 12 games. They have two games left, and they need to win both of them to improve their chances. The Delhi Capitals have a difficult road ahead of them as they prepare to play RCB and LSG. Even with two victories, though, their future is still up in the air because SRH recently defeated LSG, putting their playoff fate in their own hands.

Despite their precarious position, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still in contention for a playoff berth. Following a crucial victory against the Punjab Kings in their previous match, RCB has climbed to 7th place on the points table with 10 points. With two matches remaining, Bengaluru must secure victories in both to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their upcoming matches against the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings present challenging opportunities. However, RCB's qualification relies on various scenarios, including CSK and LSG's outcomes, highlighting the unpredictable nature of their playoff pursuit.

