Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli as the highest run-scorer against DC in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former MI captain reached the milestone on Saturday, April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Rohit has scored 1034 runs against DC at an average of 32.31 and a strike rate of 132.56, including six fifties and a high score of 74.

Rohit needed only four runs to overtake Kohli, who has 1030 runs from 28 games at an average of 51.50. In fact, Kohli and Rohit are the only two batters who have scored over 1000 runs against the Capitals. Ajinkya Rahane, Robin Uthappa, and MS Dhoni are also included in the list.

Most runs against Delhi Capitals in IPL

Rohit Sharma: 1034 runs from 35 matches, average 32.31

Virat Kohli: 1030 runs from 28 matches, average 51.50

Ajinkya Rahane: 858 runs from 23 matches, average 57.20

Robin Uthappa: 740 runs from 28 matches, average 29.60

MS Dhoni: 709 runs from 33 matches, average 33.76

DC vs MI: Match Summary

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in another high-scoring Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted a massive score of 257/4. In reply, MI scored 247/9 in the allotted 20 overs. DC's young recruit Jake Fraser-McGurk started smashing the ball around from the get go and propelled DC to 92 for no loss in the powerplay. Fraser-McGurk blazed away to a 25-ball 84 before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla, caught in the deep while trying to clear the fence. Shai Hope sustained the momentum given by Fraser-McGurk's brutal onslaught and hammered 41 off just 17 balls with five sixes, while Tristan Stubbs chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls. For MI, Tilak Varma smashed 63 in 32 balls, Hardik Pandya made 46 off 24 balls, and Tim David 37 off just 17 deliveries as the visitors came close after slipping to 65/3 in six overs.

