At Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are playing a pivotal match that promises to be thrilling. Both teams are keen to win so they can raise their IPL rankings. Mumbai, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from a defeat to Chennai, and Rohit Sharma's brilliant century in the most recent game demonstrates their batting prowess. But because other hitters don't pitch in sufficiently, consistency is still an issue. Both teams are vying for crucial points, setting up a heated contest. As they battle for supremacy, Mumbai and Punjab's Indian T20 League game is much awaited.

Why was Rohit Sharma not with his teammates during Mumbai Indians’ fixtures at Wankhede Stadium?

Rohit Sharma, a former captain of the Mumbai Indians, has said that he chooses not to stay in the team hotel when the team plays at Wankhede Stadium. Rather, he decides to stay at his Mumbai house. During an interview on the "Club Prairie Fire" podcast, Rohit—who was replaced as the Mumbai Indians captain at the start of the season—shared this knowledge and went into further detail about the thinking behind his choice. Rohit Sharma said:

“I have got a lot of time on my hands these days. I am spending time with my family,” said Rohit. “I am staying at home actually. The last four matches Mumbai Indians played here (Wankhede), I was staying at home. Just going an hour before when we have the team meeting. It’s been good, a little different but good,”

Rohit Sharma recently ended his half-century drought in the league against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, scoring an incredible century that was his first in the league in twelve years. Some criticised Rohit for not being able to lead his team to win despite his perfect innings, especially for his pace during the knock. Nevertheless, it's important to remember that Rohit has demonstrated his batsmanship in recent years, maintaining an amazing strike rate of over 167, which is encouraging for him ahead of the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma will reach a noteworthy milestone on Thursday when he participates in his 250th Indian Premier League (IPL) game. He will become the second player to reach this milestone after MS Dhoni and enter the elite group. He will celebrate reaching this milestone at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur when he plays against the Punjab Kings.

Throughout his brilliant 249-match IPL career, Rohit has scored 6472 runs at an average of 30.10 and a scorching strike rate of 131.22. Notably, he has amassed two centuries and forty-two half-centuries, solidifying his place among the top batsmen in the history of the competition.