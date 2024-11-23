Published 09:15 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Auction Strategy, Players Retained, Probable Buys
Royal Challengers bengaluru IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from RCB. We will also dive into RCB's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
09:15 IST, November 24th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB Tease Fans With Yuzi Chahal Post
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dropped in a special tease or their fans. Though they have posted a reel on the preparations of their IPL auction. The cover of the reel is Yuzi Chahal.
07:59 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: A Franchise Like No Other
The day is upon us Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, the day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Welcome to R. Sport Fit as we keep you updated with all the latest happenings of the Mega Auctions. So look nowhere else and fasten your seatbelt for the blockbuster cinema which can be rather called the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions.
21:24 IST, November 23rd 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a strong focus on retaining their core players. Here’s the RCB Squad for IPL 2025: Full List of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
07:59 IST, November 24th 2024