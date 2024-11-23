sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:15 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Auction Strategy, Players Retained, Probable Buys

Get the latest RCB IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Auction Strategy and Players List
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: RCB Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys, Sold & Unsold Players | Image: Republic

Royal Challengers bengaluru IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from RCB. We will also dive into RCB's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players

09:15 IST, November 24th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB Tease Fans With Yuzi Chahal Post

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dropped in a special tease or their fans. Though they have posted a reel on the preparations of their IPL auction. The cover of the reel is Yuzi Chahal.

RCB Tease Fans With Yuzi Chahal Post | Instagram/@royalchallengers.bengaluru
07:59 IST, November 24th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: A Franchise Like No Other

The day is upon us Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, the day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Welcome to R. Sport Fit as we keep you updated with all the latest happenings of the Mega Auctions. So look nowhere else and fasten your seatbelt for the blockbuster cinema which can be rather called the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. 

Click here for all the live updates from the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

21:24 IST, November 23rd 2024

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates:

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a strong focus on retaining their core players. Here’s the RCB Squad for IPL 2025: Full List of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.

07:59 IST, November 24th 2024