It is safe to say that the Gujarat Titans are having a rather roller coaster run with a lot of ups and downs. Since Hardik Pandya left, the spark in the franchise has seemingly lessened, and rookie skipper Shubman Gill is yet to bake a big breakthrough. In last night's IPL showcase in Jaipur, Gujarat Titans went against the Rajasthan Royals, where they had a hard time in away conditions. Gill's side had an arduous time in terms of controlling the game, and there was a moment that left the Titans skipper angered over the match official.

Skipper Shubman Gill was not happy with umpire's call, stands up for his team during RR vs GT encounter

While batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Royals unleashed their fury as skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag went all in as they put up massive runs on the scoreboard. The GT bowlers were unable to hold them back as they leaked out a lot of runs. But during the match, Shubman Gill was evidently displeased with one umpire's call as he was spotted conversing lividly with the official. The incident took place when Mohit Sharma was bowling in the 17th over of the first innings.

Gill was furious . These catch drops and fielding will cause us again..#RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/tAYnb1vCvS — khushi (@vc975625) April 10, 2024

Shubman Gill went up for DRS after the last over's delivery was wide. Batter Sanju Samson attempted to play in that delivery, but he moved a bit outside off. After first ruling it a good delivery, the third umpire declared it wide. Gill became extremely irritated with the judgement and engaged umpire Vinod Seshan in a lengthy and emotional conversation. However, the wide call stayed.

Rajasthan Royals were able to reach 196 after losing three wickets. Their dominance was in sheer display while at home conditions. But the Gujarat Titans were able to pull off a heist at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after Gill's captain's knock. But the Titans pulled off an exciting three-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals thanks to a last-ball finish courtesy of GT's Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia.