×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 07:15 IST

RR vs GT: Furious Shubman Gill shouts angrily at the umpire, can't believe their confusing decision

GT Skipper Shubman Gill was left furious after a decision did not land in their favour and he argued with the umpire over their dubious call.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill | Image: JioCinema (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It is safe to say that the Gujarat Titans are having a rather roller coaster run with a lot of ups and downs. Since Hardik Pandya left, the spark in the franchise has seemingly lessened, and rookie skipper Shubman Gill is yet to bake a big breakthrough. In last night's IPL showcase in Jaipur, Gujarat Titans went against the Rajasthan Royals, where they had a hard time in away conditions. Gill's side had an arduous time in terms of controlling the game, and there was a moment that left the Titans skipper angered over the match official. 

Also Read: RR vs GT: Rashid Khan is Gujarat's superhero as Rajasthan lose on very last ball in IPL thriller

Advertisement

Skipper Shubman Gill was not happy with umpire's call, stands up for his team during RR vs GT encounter

While batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Royals unleashed their fury as skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag went all in as they put up massive runs on the scoreboard. The GT bowlers were unable to hold them back as they leaked out a lot of runs. But during the match, Shubman Gill was evidently displeased with one umpire's call as he was spotted conversing lividly with the official. The incident took place when Mohit Sharma was bowling in the 17th over of the first innings.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill went up for DRS after the last over's delivery was wide. Batter Sanju Samson attempted to play in that delivery, but he moved a bit outside off. After first ruling it a good delivery, the third umpire declared it wide. Gill became extremely irritated with the judgement and engaged umpire Vinod Seshan in a lengthy and emotional conversation. However, the wide call stayed.

Advertisement

Also Read: '35 needed off 12 balls...': What happens in GT vs RR IPL 2024 match is straight out of a film

Rajasthan Royals were able to reach 196 after losing three wickets. Their dominance was in sheer display while at home conditions. But the Gujarat Titans were able to pull off a heist at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after Gill's captain's knock. But the Titans pulled off an exciting three-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals thanks to a last-ball finish courtesy of GT's Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 07:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Sacked by Vigilance Department

Bibhav Kumar Sacked

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

17 minutes ago
Kebabs for Eid

Kebab Varieties For Eid

22 minutes ago
Indian festivals in April

Festivals In April

25 minutes ago
Kanafeh for Eid

Desserts For Eid

26 minutes ago
Eid 2024 wishes

Eid ul-Fitr Wishes

26 minutes ago
Pune Metro: Travel To Kothrud From Viman Nagar In 36 Minutes

New Metro Line

27 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Healthy Eid Dishes

28 minutes ago
Maidaan Advance Booking

Maidaan 1st Impression

28 minutes ago
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April

Eid On 10th April

28 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

29 minutes ago
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

ED-Amanatullah Khan

30 minutes ago
China flag

Consumer Prices Tick Up

39 minutes ago
Manickam Tagore's Madurai Campaign

Manickam Madurai Rally

42 minutes ago
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale has hit the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed

Quake Hits Bay of Bengal

an hour ago
Indian student in Israel

Indian Students in Israel

an hour ago
GT beat RR by 3 wickets

IPL 2024: RR vs GT

an hour ago
Harsha Bhogle, Shubman Gill

Gill corrects Bhogle

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News10 hours ago

  2. IFS Officer Shares Clip Showing What Happened When You Provoke A Gaur

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Rajasthan: Nephew Waits 22 Years to Kill Uncle for Molesting His Wife

    India News12 hours ago

  4. How Jayalalithaa Was Mistreated in 1989 by DMK That PM Modi Referred to

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Anil Ambani faces legal blow as court invalidates Rs 8,000 crore award

    Business News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo