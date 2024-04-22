Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 18:32 IST
IPL 2024, RR vs MI Live Score & Updates: Live action to begin at 7:30 PM IST
In match number 38 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates from the RR vs MI match.
- Sports
- 2 min read
6: 32 IST, April 22nd 2024
Here are the predicted XIs of Rajasthan Royals
Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen
Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact subs: Jos Buttler, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger
6: 17 IST, April 22nd 2024
Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their momentum after prevailing in a final over thriller against Punjab Kings in their latest match. With six points on the board, MI and Hardik Pandya will be looking to go on a run as they aim to make playoffs in IPL 2024.
Advertisement
5: 50 IST, April 22nd 2024
Fans can watch the live telecast of RR vs MI at Star Sports network. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
5: 49 IST, April 22nd 2024
RR vs MI match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
5: 47 IST, April 22nd 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action-packed match-up of IPL 2024. Today, Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians. RR are sitting comfortably at the top whereas MI are languishing at 7th. The match is expected to produce fireworks, therefore, stay at the space for live updates from the match.
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST