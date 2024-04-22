Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to take 200 IPL wickets. Chahal achieved a historic record when he dismissed Mumbai Indians' Mohammad Nabi in the seventh over of the RR vs MI match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. But the important question is will Chahal play in the T20 World Cup 2024 for India?

Chahal is the only bowler since the inception of the league to reach the landmark and despite being one of India's best T20 bowlers, he has continuously missed the bus for T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League clash in Jaipur on April 22. Mumbai Indians made three changes to their playing XI with Romario Shepherd, Akash Madhwal and Shreyas Gopal making way for Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera and veteran Piyush Chawla.

For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma returned to the playing XI and replaced Kuldeep Sen.

For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma returned to the playing XI and replaced Kuldeep Sen. While the top-placed Rajasthan Royals (12 points) will look to consolidate their position in the IPL points table, Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A’ game forward given they are placed seventh with six points from seven matches.

In their previous game earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals are playing their last game in Jaipur at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

(with PTI inputs)