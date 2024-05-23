Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 08:36 IST
RR vs RCB: CSK fans come out to Narendra Modi Stadium to witness RCB lose in IPL Eliminator
CSK enthusiasts gather at Narendra Modi Stadium to witness RCB's elimination by RR in a significant IPL match, marking a memorable event in the tournament.
In an exhilarating match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive total of 172/8 in their 20 overs. However, Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down the target with 6 balls to spare, finishing at 174/6. Ravichandran Ashwin from RR was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance, securing 2 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, witnessed some brilliant individual performances, making it an intense and entertaining playoff encounter as RCB is knocked out of the IPL 2024, continuing their unachieved dream of lifting the IPL trophy.
CSK fans were present in yellow to witness RCB’s loss in Ahmedabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a 4-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator match, marking the end of their aspirations to claim the IPL trophy for the first time in the 2024 season. This defeat dashed the hopes of the Bengaluru-based franchise, which had put up an impressive performance with 6 consecutive wins in the season.
Following the match, Virat Kohli and the RCB team faced considerable mockery from CSK supporters on various social media platforms.
Of note, RCB had triumphed over CSK by 27 runs in a crucial match the previous week, securing their spot in the playoff stage. However, the exuberant celebrations of the RCB players and fans following that victory had sparked a controversy within the cricketing community.
A viral photo circulated on the internet depicted CSK fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, gleefully observing RCB's defeat. As RCB's quest for an IPL trophy remained unfulfilled, the team became the target of widespread online mockery. The image reflected the intense rivalry and passionate fanbase that defines the IPL.
KKR have booked their place in the final and their opponent will be decided by Eliminator 2 where SRH and RR will knock horns against each other on Friday, May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The final will be played on Sunday at the same venue in Chennai.
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 08:36 IST