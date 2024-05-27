Updated May 27th, 2024 at 10:29 IST
Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh: Cricket world reacts to KKR's victory over SRH in IPL 2024 final
Cricket world responds excitedly to KKR's IPL 2024 win over SRH, with Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh among the prominent figures expressing their reactions.
- Sports
In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.
At MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad handily to win their third IPL championship on Sunday. With an 8-wicket victory, Shreyas Iyer put an end to KKR's decade-long championship drought. SRH lost to KKR for the third time this season as a result of their inability to keep up in a one-sided game.
The lowest total in an IPL final was reached by KKR when they bowled out Hyderabad for just 113. Mitchell Starc, the star pacer from Australia, was instrumental in the victory with statistics of 2-14, more than justifying his hefty cost in the league. Venkatesh Iyer scored an undefeated 52 runs off just 26 balls to help KKR chase down the goal in just 10.3 overs, making the triumph appear easy.
Legends of cricket including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan commended KKR for their all-around performance in the competition and appreciated Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir's important role in the team's triumph.
