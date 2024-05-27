Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

Cricket world reacts to KKR’s win against SRH in the IPL 2024 final

At MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad handily to win their third IPL championship on Sunday. With an 8-wicket victory, Shreyas Iyer put an end to KKR's decade-long championship drought. SRH lost to KKR for the third time this season as a result of their inability to keep up in a one-sided game.

The lowest total in an IPL final was reached by KKR when they bowled out Hyderabad for just 113. Mitchell Starc, the star pacer from Australia, was instrumental in the victory with statistics of 2-14, more than justifying his hefty cost in the league. Venkatesh Iyer scored an undefeated 52 runs off just 26 balls to help KKR chase down the goal in just 10.3 overs, making the triumph appear easy.

Advertisement

What a consistent performance by @KKRiders!



Their batters started the campaign with a bang, but it was the bowlers who took centre stage during the latter stages of the tournament. All their bowlers chipped in tonight, taking wickets and making the run chase relatively easy.… pic.twitter.com/2dqjRS4KR6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) Congratulations to @KKRiders on being crowned @IPL 2024 champions 🏆 They've been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) Many congratulations @KKRiders on a 3rd IPL title. As @iamsrk says, Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kaaynat use tumse milaane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.

Special credit to @ShreyasIyer15 for leading the side brilliantly in the field and executing the plans so well.

Its… pic.twitter.com/AE7Cs1Wi9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) Congratulations @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 @GautamGambhir @abhisheknayar1 #bharatarun #chandupandit When you have solid bowling group with 6 wicket taking options with two all rounders in it you will win the trophy 🏆 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) GG KKR 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/I2J0W09gcV — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) Universe Boss Chris Gayle celebrating KKR’s IPL victory 💜🏆 pic.twitter.com/EOpsVGBOBw — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan)

Legends of cricket including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan commended KKR for their all-around performance in the competition and appreciated Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir's important role in the team's triumph.

Advertisement