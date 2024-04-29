Advertisement

The electrifying atmosphere at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday reached fever pitch as MS Dhoni, former captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), thrilled fans with a sensational first-ball boundary against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 46 of IPL 2024. Among the spectators, Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's wife, witnessed the action-packed encounter firsthand, adding to the excitement with her animated reactions.

MS Dhoni's entrance to the crease came at a crucial juncture for CSK, following the departure of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fell just shy of a well-deserved century with a magnificent 54-ball 98. As the crowd erupted in anticipation, their beloved 'Thala' showcased his trademark composure and skill, dispatching T Natarajan's delivery for an emphatic boundary on the very first ball he faced.

The delivery, a low full-toss from T Natarajan, found MS Dhoni well positioned inside the crease as he expertly guided the ball to the boundary. Despite a valiant effort from SRH's Abhishek Sharma, who put in a desperate dive to intercept the ball, Dhoni's stroke proved too powerful to be contained, much to the delight of the roaring crowd. Sakshi Dhoni's reaction to MSD's boundary is doing rounds on social media.

CSK's innings culminated with a formidable total of 212/3, propelled by Shivam Dube's explosive 20-ball 39 not out, complemented by Gaikwad's stellar performance at the top of the order. While Ruturaj Gaikwad stole the spotlight with his scintillating knock, Dhoni's cameo appearance further bolstered CSK's commanding position in the match.

Although MS Dhoni's contribution with the bat was brief, his impact resonated deeply with fans, symbolizing the enduring legacy of the iconic cricketer. As he remained unbeaten on 5 off just 2 balls, MSD's presence on the field continued to inspire and energize both teammates and spectators alike.