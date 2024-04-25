Advertisement

While the IPL 2024 is running in full flow, there is a broad realization that the tournament is also a mega audition for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The speculations regarding who should make it to the Team India squad have already begun. Names like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube are already making waves, and now former India player and well-known commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has also weighed on the subject and named a player who should become a part of the group that will travel West Indies and USA in June.

Sanjay Manjrekar says Kuldeep Yadav should come in as second spinner in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Kuldeep Yadav has been in tremendous form in the IPL. The left-arm spinner has changed the complexion of the game time and time again for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Impressed with his performance, Sanjay Mankrekar is of the view that Kuldeep is currently at his peak. The similar level that Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal had obtained in the past.

"Yes. And this is perhaps Kuldeep Yadav at his peak with regards to his skills, his confidence. You can see now he's out there like a Bumrah or Chahal at his peak. He is commanding that kind of respect. He looks comfortable with the responsibility and champions, you know, those breaks and those moments that you are seeking at the right time."

Manjrekar further made it clear that Kuldeep is the undisputed contender for the second spinner's spot and should be included to partner Ravindra Jadeja in the World Cup.

"Last over today, DC wanted a wicket. They got the wicket of Tewatia there and just seized the game. So this is where Kuldeep has now become a champion bowler and he is somebody I mean that we should pencil down. Ravindra Jadeja will come in as a left-arm spinner batter and Kuldeep the second spinner," he added.