Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer did something unusual at the toss of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 toss at Eden Gardens. As Iyer was the home skipper, he was given the onus to toss the coin. Before going on with the spin, Iyer kissed the coin and gave it a flip. The trick worked again as he won the toss. As luck favored him, he opted to field first.

Shreyas Iyer kisses the coin before the toss

Shreyas Iyer's unique act was witnessed by cricket fans and many of them dropped their reaction about it. Soon the official handle of the Jio Cinema posted the clip of the KKR vs LSG toss segment, and upon watching it reactions surged.

Shreyas Iyer kissing the toss and winning the match:



Kissed the toss - 2.

Matches won - 2. pic.twitter.com/ub0naw3cCa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra)

This was the second time Shreyas Iyer had kissed the coin before the toss. Till now result has been fantastic. He has kissed the coin twice and have won the toss both times.

One of the users sent many others in splits by stating "Ye toh naya jaadu tona aaya hai market main" (This is a new witchcraft that has come into the market). Another one wrote, this should be practiced by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Comments of the sort filled the sphere. Here are a few of the many.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Should start doing this !! — 🎰 (@StanMSD)

Ye to Naya Jadu tona aaya h market me ..!! — Ashu prajapati (@Ashu28181998)

Childhood memories — Ajayraj Singh (@BanaRathore3)

After opting to field first, KKR restricted LSG to a frail total of 161, and in reply chased the score down in 16 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Phil Salt, who scored 89 runs in just 47 balls emerged as the standout and was adjudged as the player of the match.