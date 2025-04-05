'Born To Perform': Shane Watson Lavishes Praise On LSG Bowler Digvesh Rathi After His Stunning Display Against MI In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Former cricketer Shane Watson heaped praise on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi for his stunning performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4th.

Digvesh Rathi was named the 'Player of the Match' against the Mumbai-based franchise. The 25-year-old spinner bagged one wicket and gave 21 runs in his four-over spell.

“It Seemed Like He Was Born To Perform On This IPL Stage': Watson On Digvesh Singh Rathi

While speaking on JioHotstar, Watson praised Digvesh and said that he was born to perform on this IPL stage. The former cricketer also pointed out how the youngster showed confidence and executed in the ongoing IPL 2025.

“It seemed like he was born to perform on this IPL stage. He wasn’t reserved—he was out there, beating his chest, showing confidence, and executing beautifully. What stands out about Digvesh is how simple he keeps his game. He runs in, uses his variations—the carrom ball and off-spinner—but his control over length is what makes him so dangerous,” Watson said on JioHotstar.

He lauded Digvesh's economical spell against Mumbai and said that performance like him doesn't happen very often.

"When a bowler gets the length right, it’s tough for batters to step out or go on the back foot. To think that in a high-scoring game, where nearly 200 runs were posted, he conceded just 21 runs in his four overs—that’s something very, very special. It’s the kind of impact we usually see from Sunil Narine. That’s why he was the Man of the Match—performances like this don’t happen often. But that’s the beauty of the IPL. Every season, new talents like Digvesh burst onto the scene and showcase their incredible skills,” he added.

Digvesh Picked Six Wickets As Of Now In IPL 2025

Digvesh is currently the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, with six dismissals from four matches.