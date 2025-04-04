MS Dhoni Set For IPL 2025 Captaincy Comeback, Could Lead Chennai Super Kings Against Delhi Capitals: Reports

MS Dhoni could be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings against the Delhi Capitals on April 5, Saturday. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the 43-year-old could take the leadership baton in the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad , who is doubtful in the next game.

The CSK captain injured his elbow against the Rajasthan Royals and might miss the home clash against Axar Patel's team. Dhoni last captained CSK in the IPL 2023 final and guided CSK to their 5th title.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Could Miss Delhi Capitals Match Due To Injury

As quoted by the Indian Express, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed that Gaikwad is nursing an injury and might sit out the next game. “Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in.”

It hasn't been a smooth ride for CSK, having lost two consecutive games this campaign. Dhoni has been the subject of criticism for his batting approach, and head coach Stephen Fleming also pointed out the fact that the former Indian captain cannot bat for 10 overs.

Who Will Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad?

If Gaikwad misses out, it will also take a toll on CSK's batting lineup, which has failed to fire. Except for Rachin Ravindra and Gaikwad, no batters have lived up to expectations, and it has affected CSK's season. Devon Conway might have to be brought in, and Jamie Overton could make way for the New Zealand batter.