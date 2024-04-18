Advertisement

Amidst his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt message for his son, Zoraver. The PBKS captain posted photos wearing a jersey with his son's name on it. Currently recovering from a minor injury, Dhawan captioned the images with, “You’re Always with Me, My Boy.”

Shikhar Dhawan is expected to don the special jersey with his son's name on it in the Punjab Kings' next game of the season. PBKS are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18. Note, Dhawan does not live with his son Zoraver and has been separated from him for a couple of years now.

The post immediately went viral and has garnered more than 2 lakh likes in just three hours.

Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Ayesha Mukherjee in October 2012. After eight years of marriage, a Delhi court granted the 38-year-old cricketer a divorce due to "cruelty" from his estranged wife. Despite the personal challenges, Dhawan continues to share moments with his son on social media.

Last December, Shikhar Dhawan marked a special occasion by posting a heartfelt message to his son, reminiscing about their last meeting amidst his strained relationship with Ayesha.

“It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely,” Dhawan wrote in his post.

“Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life,” Dhawan added.

On the field, Shikhar Dhawan has shown average performance with the bat. In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, he has amassed 152 runs in 5 matches, boasting an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 125.61, with a highest score of 70.