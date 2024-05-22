Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer's leadership shone brightly as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) triumphed over Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 on Tuesday. The comprehensive victory, achieved by 8 wickets, propelled KKR into the final of the tournament, garnering significant praise for Iyer's captaincy.

This win was particularly notable given the historical context. Pat Cummins, leading the Australian cricket team, had previously silenced the Indian crowd by defeating India in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year. Cummins had remarked before that match that "there is nothing more satisfying in sport than silencing a big crowd," a statement that resonated deeply with Indian fans even after the tournament ended.

Advertisement

However, in a remarkable turn of events, it was Shreyas Iyer who managed to turn the tables in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1. His strategic acumen played a crucial role in dismantling the Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR's bowlers restricted the Sunrisers to a manageable total of 159 runs, and Iyer's composed innings of 58 runs ensured a smooth chase.

🥁 We have our first FINALIST of the season 🥳



𝗞𝗼𝗹𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 💜 are one step closer to the ultimate dream 🏆



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/U9jiBAlyXF#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #Qualifier1 | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/JlnllppWJU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read: IPL 2024: KKR ROAR back to finals with CRUSHING victory over Pat Cummins' SRH

Shreyas Iyer earns accolades after KKR reach fourth IPL final

This victory not only took KKR to the final but also served as a fitting response to Cummins' earlier comments, earning Shreyas Iyer accolades on social media.

silenced Cummins at Ahmedabad, built different pic.twitter.com/2Cm5RjwhoI — cricket is over (@anubhav__tweets)

Shreyas Iyer to Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/vtGWXei8sK — Sagar (@sagarcasm)

Shreyas Iyer as Captain took Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 finals and has now taken KKR into the IPL 2024 finals. pic.twitter.com/cgEx3AxZ8N — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan)

Also Read: IPL 2024: This player will earn 5 times more in his domestic league than what he gets in IPL

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Mitchell Starc-powered Kolkata Knight Riders' juggernaut rolled into the IPL final as the two-time champions produced a ruthless performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad for an eight-wicket win in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

Starc produced a stunning opening burst of three wickets in the powerplay to break the back of SRH’s dangerous batting.

Advertisement

They were eventually shot out for a mere 159 in 19.3 overs with Rahul Tripathi scoring a vital 55 while Heinrich Klaasen (32) and Pat Cummins (30) also fought hard.

On a benign wicket in steaming hot conditions, SRH’s fight petered out as KKR knocked off the innocuous 160-run target in a mere 13.4 overs with skipper Shreyas Iyer (58 not out off 24) and Venkatesh Iyer (51 not out off 28) taking them over the line.

Advertisement

KKR will play their fourth IPL final in Chennai on Sunday.