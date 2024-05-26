Advertisement

In a dramatic twist during the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's new coin-toss superstition backfired. Iyer was spotted spinning around with the coin before tossing it in the air, hoping to change his luck for this crucial match. Earlier in the season, Iyer had a different superstition: kissing the coin before the toss, which had brought him a streak of successful tosses.

However, this time around, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first in the high-stakes final held at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Advertisement

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final

SRH made one strategic change from their previous match, bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed to replace Abdul Samad. Meanwhile, KKR decided to stick with the same eleven that secured their spot in the final by winning Qualifier 1.

KKR, who have previously clinched the IPL title twice, were up against an SRH team eager to secure their second championship trophy. The change in superstition didn't work out for Iyer, adding an intriguing subplot to the much-anticipated finale of IPL Season 17. Fans and analysts alike were left wondering if Iyer's coin-toss rituals would continue to evolve in future seasons.

Advertisement

KKR's Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH's Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan