Sunrisers Hyderabad's breakout star, Abhishek Sharma, continues to impress in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. His explosive batting has now earned him a remarkable record: the most sixes hit by an Indian in a single IPL season. This milestone was achieved during his blistering knock of 66 runs off just 28 balls against the Punjab Kings.

After his opening partner, Travis Head, was dismissed on the very first ball, Abhishek Sharma took charge, stabilising SRH’s chase of 215 runs. His aggressive innings included six towering sixes, propelling him past the previous record held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon, Virat Kohli.

Abhishek Sharma's current tally stands at 39 sixes, edging out Virat Kohli's 38 sixes from the IPL 2016 season.

The battle for the most sixes in a season is heating up, as Virat Kohli remains a close contender with 37 sixes in the current IPL season. With both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru heading into the playoffs, the competition for this record will intensify.

Number of sixes in an IPL Season by Indian players:

1. Abhishek Sharma - 39 (SRH, 2024)

2. Virat Kohli - 38 (RCB, 2016)

3. Rishabh Pant - 37 (DC, 2018)

4. Virat Kohli - 37 (RCB, 2024)

5. Shivam Dube - 35 (CSK, 2023)

The IPL 2024 playoffs are scheduled to kickstart on May 21. Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1, while Rajasthan Royals will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator. The final league stage match between KKR and RR ended without a result and both teams were awarded one point each.