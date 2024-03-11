Advertisement

The schedule for the first 21 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been released, pending confirmation of the complete itinerary after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins, will commence their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23.

SRH's second match is set against Mumbai Indians on March 27, followed by a clash with Gujarat Titans on March 31. Their last match in the initial phase of IPL 2024 will be against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.

Here's the initial match schedule for SRH in IPL 2024:

March 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

March 31: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad at 3:30 PM IST

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

Here's the complete squad lineup for SRH for IPL 2024:

SRH's squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

