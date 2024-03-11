×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Updated WTC Standings: Australia glide to the 2nd spot after series win vs NZ as India stand supreme

After defeating their Trans-Tasman foes 2-0 in the series, Australia moved up to second place in the WTC rankings, surpassing NZ. India still lead the table.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell on day four of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve | Image: AP
Two thrilling Test series came to an end as Team India won the five-match Test series against England. On the other hand, Australia secured a thumping victory over New Zealand ion away conditions as the home team drastically fell to the Test powerhouse. After the Christchurch and Dharamshala Test, the WTC Standings have had significant updates, as New Zealand was no longer the number two team as the position has been take over.

Also Read: Alex Carey stars as Australia beats New Zealand by 3 wickets in the 2nd test to sweep series 2-0

Updated WTC 2023-25 Standings: Team ndia leads supreme as pat Cummins-led Australia climb up to the second place

Australia have overtaken New Zealand to take the second spot in the World Test Championships ranking following the 2-0 series win over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch on Monday. 

The win in the second Test helped Australia collect 12 points on their road to defending the World Test Championship mace. Australia have improved their percentage points from 59.09 to 62.50 after 12 matches. New Zealand have dropped from 60 percentage points to 50 to be third on the list. They have played six games. India, who have won six of their nine matches, continue to lead the table 68.51.

The narrative of the rubber was the one man who stood up when they needed it, according to Pat Cummins, who hailed his squad for their brave mentality after the game and specifically mentioned wicketkeeper Alex Carey for his series-clinching effort.

Also Read: 'He's fielded in games, batting isn't an issue': Ponting offers a satisfying update on Rishabh Pant

A herculean effort from Alex Carey alongside Mitchell Marsh's 80 and Pat Cummins' late heroics helped Australia defeat New Zealand in the second Test and seal the series.

Australia had won the first Test by 172 runs in Wellington last month. Carey finished on 98 not out while Cummins (32 not out) struck the winning runs off New Zealand debutant Ben Sears (4/90), whose double-wicket over to collect Mitchell Marsh and Starc, earlier looked to bring the Kiwis back into the match. In the end, the 61-run partnership between Cummins and Carey sealed the deal for Australia.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

