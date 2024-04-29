Advertisement

Kavya Maran, the passionate owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, once again stole the spotlight with her animated reactions during the 46th match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kavya Maran's emotions were on full display when SRH missed a crucial run-out opportunity against Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 19th over as Jaydev Unadkat delivered an off-cutter just outside off stump. Ruturaj Gaikwad attempted a cut shot to point, where SRH captain Pat Cummins fielded the ball and attempted a throw to the bowler's end. However, the throw missed its mark, allowing Gaikwad to complete a single.

Kavya Maran's adorable reaction goes viral

As the ball veered towards the leg side, the batters seized the opportunity to run an additional single, prompting Kavya Maran, watching from the stands, to express a range of reactions. Kavya Maran is often seen supporting SRH from the stands wherever they play in the league.

Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's valiant effort, falling just two runs short of a century in the final over, his innings proved pivotal in propelling CSK to a commanding total of 212 runs. Alongside Gaikwad, contributions from Daryl Mitchell (52 runs) and Shivam Dube (39 runs) bolstered CSK's innings, setting the stage for a formidable challenge against an SRH unit aiming to reverse their recent losing streak following their defeat against RCB.