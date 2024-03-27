×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live Score & Updates: Both Mumbai and Hyderabad in search of maiden win

In Match 8 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates from the SRH vs MI match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live Score: Captain Cummins on Bhuvi
IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live Score: How to watch?
IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live Score: Welcome to the blog!
5: 46 IST, March 27th 2024

SRH captain Pat Cummins speaks highly of veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

5: 12 IST, March 27th 2024

Fans can watch the live broadcast of the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match on Star Sports TV channels. The live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website. 

5: 10 IST, March 27th 2024

Welcome to the live blog for SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. Fans can get all the updates related to the match here at republicworld.com

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

