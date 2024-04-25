Advertisement

Virat Kohli is a name synonymous with excellence. The batter has showcased an unquenching thirst for runs and in the process broken many records. The player registered yet another milestone on Thursday during the IPL 2024 game between RCB and SRH. Kohli, who is already the highest run-getter in IPL, has superseded CSK's Suresh Raina to become the first player to go past the 400-run mark ten times in IPL.

Virat Kohli completes another milestone in IPL for RCB

Here's the full breakdown of some of Virat Kohli's most successful seasons in IPL.

557 runs in 2011

634 runs in 2013

505 runs in 2015

973 runs in 2016

530 runs in 2018

464 runs in 2019

466 runs in 2020

405 runs in 2021

639 runs in 2023

401* runs in 2024

While he has crossed the 400 mark on ten occasions, he has won the Orange cap only once. No guessing when it happened. He went past Suresh Raina, who finished his career with nine totals in excess of 400. The unbelievable 2016 season when he compounded a mammoth 973 runs was the one when he won the Orange cap. Virat Kohli is leading the run-scoring charts in the current season. He has so far made 448 runs in 10 matches and would likely win the Orange Cap for the second time, should he continue with the onslaught.

Virat Kohli firing on all cylinders but RCB still losing

Despite Virat Kohli scoring at an unbelievable rate, RCB are still struggling. The team has so far endured 8 losses and have won only once. RCB are in desperate need of wins and cannot afford any more hiccups. About the SRH vs RCB game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and batted first. They put on a 206 on the board. Virat Kohli once again top-scored for his team. He contributed 51 runs in the team's score.