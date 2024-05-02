Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 18:36 IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Live Score & Updates: Live action to begin at 7:30 PM IST

In match number 50 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the SRH vs RR match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.