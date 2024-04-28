Advertisement

In a high-scoring showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling victory over the Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in the T20 match. Jake Fraser-McGurk's sensational 84 off 27 balls earned him the Player of the Match title, guiding Delhi to a commanding total of 257/4. Despite Mumbai's strong chase led by Tilak Varma's 63, they fell short at 247/9. Rasikh Salam's effective bowling performance and the overall electric atmosphere made this match a gripping spectacle.

Irfan Pathan wants Indian cricket team to not prioritize Hardik Pandya for the ICC T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan, a former cricketer for India, has been candid about Hardik Pandya's position on the Indian team, particularly in view of the upcoming T20 World Cup selection announcement. The general consensus is that Pandya's inclusion is inevitable because of the balance he brings to the team, but Pathan argues that a more critical assessment of the all-rounder's performances is warranted, stressing the need to consider his contributions to the national team in addition to his IPL exploits.

In a conversation with "Star Sports Press Room," Irfan Pathan discussed his thoughts on Hardik Pandya, arguing that he shouldn't be given special consideration because of his name or prior accomplishments. Pathan, on the other hand, is an advocate of a merit-based selection process in which Pandya's impact and current form in international cricket should be the main factors taken into account. This open evaluation demonstrates Pathan's commitment to upholding a just and equitable method of squad selection, making sure that players are picked according to their abilities and contributions to the team's success on the global scene. Irfan Pathan said:

"Indian cricket needs to make it clear that they should not give him that much priority as they have given him so far, because we still haven’t won the World Cup. "And if you think you are a primary all-rounder, you need to make that kind of an impact at the international level. We are getting confused between the IPL performances and the international performances."

Impact x 2️⃣



Impact player Rasikh Salam is rewarded for his impressive bowling 🙌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvMI | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/0d6EU7EaV1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Hardik Pandya has not represented India since sustaining an injury during the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has spoken out on the issue, arguing that the Indian cricket system should not allow Pandya to choose determine his availability for selection.

Pathan emphasised the significance of putting team requirements ahead of individual preferences, drawing parallels with the Australian cricket team's strategy. Pathan feels that the Australian team prioritises team interests over individual considerations, creating a pattern that Indian cricket should follow.

Pathan emphasises the importance of instilling a team-first ethos in Indian cricket by calling for a system in which stars like Pandya cannot cherry-pick their availability for selection. He added:

"First of all, he needs to play throughout the full year. He cannot pick and choose. Stop giving preferences to individuals, if you do that, you will not be winning major tournaments. "What Australia has been doing for many years is that they are actually preferring the team game. If you don’t do that, you will not win big tournament."

Hardik Pandya's performance in the IPL 2024 season has come under scrutiny, with statistics indicating his contributions in nine matches. Pandya has scored 197 runs with the bat and taken four wickets. However, his bowling economy rate of 11.95 is troubling, highlighting the difficulties he has encountered in restricting opposing batters.

Despite his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Pandya's IPL 2024 performance has been inconsistent and ineffective, as seen by his high economy rate. As a vital member in the Mumbai Indians' squad, Pandya's performance will be critical to the team's success for the rest of the season.