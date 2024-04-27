Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team has had a lot of superstars up and rising for the showcase. The latest scene was visible in the IND vs ENG series when the team had five cricketers making their debut, and most of them rose to the moment. Most of the cricketers are wreaking havoc in the IPL 2024 season currently, but their overall performance has left the Indian veteran and legends of the game awestruck. 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Ravi Shastri ponders upon the time he met a young superstar for the first time and was instantly left impressed with his abilities and maturity.

Ravi Shastri applauds Indian southpaw batter, calls him strong as an ox

The IPL recently shared a video featuring the Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri talking about the rising stars in Indian Cricket. he also met some of the youngsters ahead of the KKR vs PBKS match and gave his flowers to the UP-based southpaw cricketer Rinku Singh and recalled the time when he met the batter for the first time.

“I met Rinku Singh and I have been commentating on him seeing him from the outside. When I met him for the first time, he was strong as an ox. Very little baggage, excellent temperament and he has got his head on his shoulders. He is so matured that under pressure, he has clarity in his thinking. A lot of the other youngsters want to emulate him, sitting in the crowd, thinking if these guys can do it, we can also do it,” Shastri revealed.

Ravi Shastri 🤝 Young Brigade



Some words of wisdom from Mr Shastri who met the Gen Next at the Eden Gardens this evening 👌#TATAIPL | #KKRvsPBKS | @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/QecwyFNoEL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Rinku Singh was an absolute breakout in the IPL 2023 season when he elevated KKR with an absolute beauty of a knock and snatched the game out of GT's hands.

His 2022 heroics earned him the opportunity to make his T20I debut for the Indian National Cricket Team during the Ireland tour, and he showcased his temperament and ability during the Afghanistan series when he stitched a vital partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

As Team India leads into the T20 World Cup, Rinku Singh will be a strong contender to be in the middle order as a finisher for the Team. But will he be selected for the job in the US and the Caribbean? It is subject to witness.