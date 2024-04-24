Advertisement

Former Indian Cricket team superstar and Chennai Super Kings' ‘Chinna Thala’, Suresh Raina has revealed the names of three bowlers who were scared of bowling against him.

Suresh Raina is one of the most formidable batsman, IPL has ever seen. He reitired from all forms of Cricket back in 2022 and is currently on broadcast duties covering the ongoing IPL 2024.

Suresh Raina's career in the IPL speaks for itself as his 5528 runs in 205 at a strike rate of 136.6 earned him the tag of Mr IPL. He was pivotal for the Chennai Super Kings in their four IPL crowns and also captained the Gujarat Lions for two seasons when CSK were banned.

Suresh Raina reveals the 3 bowlers who were scared of him

Suresh Raina recently took some time out and made an appearance on the Lallantop for an interview. Suresh Raina was quizzed on the bowlers he found it easy to bat against and after first hesitating to take names, Suresh Raina did reveal the bowlers who were scared of bowling to him.

Raina claimed that Kolkata Knight Rider's star spinner and these days star opener Sunil Narine was scared to bowl against him in the IPL. Sunil Narine is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history with 172 wickets, multiple purple caps and two IPL trophies to his name. Suresh Raina had a strike rate of 135.63 when facing Sunil Narine.

“Sunil Narine (he) was very scared of me and I smashed a lot of runs to him. He is the most deadly bowler in IPL," claimed Raina.

Sunil Narine, Image/BCCI

Additionally, Suresh Raina also revealed that stalwart Indian leg spinner Piyush Chawla was another bowler who was scared to bowl against him. According to Raina, Chawla used to request the CSK batter to not go hard at him.

“Piyush Chawla was also scared of (bowling to) me. He used to say please don't smack me”, said Raina on the Mumbai Indians leggie.

Piyush Chawla, Image/AP

And last but not the least, Delhi Capitals and Indian Cricket team's star Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was also scared of facing Suresh Raina on the pitch.

“Kuldeep Yadav is another player. I remember once in Champions League when I smashed him for lot of runs, he constantly said to me, ”Why did you have to hit me so hard".

Kuldeep Yadav, Image/AP

All the three players revealed by Suresh Raina have one thing in common- they're all spinners. Suresh Raina was the first player in international cricket to score a century in all three formats of the game - Tests, ODI and T20s.