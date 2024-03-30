Advertisement

Virat Kohli scored his consecutive fifty in IPL 2024. However, the contribution fell under the losing cause. Courtesy of Kohli's 83 off 59, RCB got to a total of 182/6. But, it proved to be too little against KKR's fiery batting line-up. KKR chased down the score inside 17 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Following the culmination of the match, RCB's batting general Virat Kohli is at the end of fans' fury. According to many enthusiasts, Kohli's strike rate led the team down. Moreover, they compared the RCB batter with KKR's pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine. Chasing 183 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Narine took the attack to the RCB bowling and put on a quick-fire 47 in just 22 balls. Narine's knock gave KKR significant momentum and the team carried it forward and transitioned it into a 7-wicket win.

Virat Kohli faces heavy criticism over strike rate

Since RCB have lost this time, it is a different kind of day for Virat Kohli, with comments not highlighting the brilliance of his knock. Here are a few of the many reactions that are getting a lot of attention on social media.

Tailender Sunil Narine playing better than Virat Kohli on slow pitch 😭😭😭😭



Nah Kolly fans literally called this pitch as "slow" 😭 pic.twitter.com/2U7WVAwjxY — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) March 29, 2024

Kohli today struggled to connect the ball well and played one of the weakest knocks of his career. He was in hurry, seemed out of control, except for few shots he played against spinners. #RCBvsKKR #ViratKohli𓃵 — Shyam Singha Roy (@4ShyamSinghaRoy) March 29, 2024

People thought pitch is slow when Virat Kohli was batting, but KKR batsmen has shown that it was an easy wicket and RCB scored less runs. — Dravidasthan Times DMK CSK (@dt_dmk_csk_mklb) March 29, 2024

The loss comes as RCB's second in the IPL 2024. They will have a three-day break from now, and next up they will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

