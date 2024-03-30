×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 00:05 IST

'Tailender Sunil Narine playing better than Virat Kohli': Virat Kohli faces flak for slow innings

Virat Kohli faces severe flak for keeping a low strike rate against KKR in match number 10 of IPL 2024. Kohli scored an unbeaten 83 in 59 balls.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virat Kohli scored his consecutive fifty in IPL 2024. However, the contribution fell under the losing cause. Courtesy of Kohli's 83 off 59, RCB got to a total of 182/6. But, it proved to be too little against KKR's fiery batting line-up. KKR chased down the score inside 17 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Following the culmination of the match, RCB's batting general Virat Kohli is at the end of fans' fury. According to many enthusiasts, Kohli's strike rate led the team down. Moreover, they compared the RCB batter with KKR's pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine. Chasing 183 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Narine took the attack to the RCB bowling and put on a quick-fire 47 in just 22 balls. Narine's knock gave KKR significant momentum and the team carried it forward and transitioned it into a 7-wicket win.  

Also Read | Gavaskar and Shastri's immaculate commentary on Kohli-Gambhir hug

Virat Kohli faces heavy criticism over strike rate

Since RCB have lost this time, it is a different kind of day for Virat Kohli, with comments not highlighting the brilliance of his knock. Here are a few of the many reactions that are getting a lot of attention on social media.

The loss comes as RCB's second in the IPL 2024. They will have a three-day break from now, and next up they will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 00:05 IST

