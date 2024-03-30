Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:39 IST
'An Oscar Award to Virat and Gautam': Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri react to Kohli-Gambhir hug
Witnessing Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir embracing each other, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri showcased their witty side in the commentary box.
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a pleasantry during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match. The world was eagerly waiting to see how the meeting between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket would turn out. And as it happened, unlike last time there was no sign of animosity between the two.
Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar's commentary on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's friendly hug
Witnessing Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir embracing each other, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar could not hide their wittiness in the commentary box. Shastri was of the opinion that Gambhir and Kohli's meeting should fetch a fair play award to both teams. Hearing that, Gavaskar made a cheeky augmentation to Shastri's statement. Gavaskar added, not just the Fairplay award but the Oscar award too.
Here's how the conversation unfolded.
Ravi Shastri - Fairplay award to KKR for this hug between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
Sunil Gavaskar - Not only a Fairplay award but also an Oscar award.
For the unversed, the Oscar award is a prize that the academy presents to the finest actors from a particular year. Thus, was Gavaskar's statement a reference that Kohli and Gambhir's meeting was only for the show?
Considering the bitter-sweet relation that the two share, it is hard to guess, whether it was for the camera or the two genuinely respect each other.
IPL 2024: KKR have their noses in front against RCB
In another context, Courtesy of Virat Kohli's brilliant knock of 83 runs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru put on 183 on the board. In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders have charged towards the target. The opening pair of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt gave the side an incredible start. As per the latest score update, both the openers have been dismissed, yet KKR are comfortably approaching the target. After 11 overs, KKR are 132/2. Venkatesh Iyer and captain Shreyas Iyer are currently in the middle.
