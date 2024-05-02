Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match, the Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 162/7 in 20 overs, with standout performances from Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring a brilliant 62 off 48 balls and Rahul Chahar taking 2 wickets for 16 runs. However, Punjab Kings chased down the target, securing a victory by 7 wickets with 13 balls to spare, ending at 163/3 in 17.5 overs. The Player of the Match was Harpreet Brar from PBKS, who displayed an excellent performance with the ball, taking 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. This exciting encounter took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

PBKS takes a playful poke at CSK and MS Dhoni after defeating them at MA Chidambaram Stadium

After Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets at Chepauk on May 1st, PBKS's social media profile gently mocked CSK.

In a tweet, PBKS cleverly linked MS Dhoni's renowned jersey number, 7, to their present ranking in the points table. PBKS is presently ranked seventh, having won four of its ten matches.

It is commonly known that CSK fans affectionately refer to Dhoni as "Thala," a Tamil name meaning leader or chief, reflecting his renowned role as team captain.

Under Dhoni's renowned leadership, CSK has made the playoffs 12 times in 14 seasons and won the Indian Premier League in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Dhoni's track record has garnered him enormous respect and admiration from fans over the years.

However, in a crucial development this season, Dhoni handed up the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who currently holds the Orange Cap. Despite this adjustment, CSK has maintained a solid performance, winning five of 10 matches thus far.

MS Dhoni and CSK will now be seen in action against PBKS again on Sunday, May 5, 2024. However, this match will be played at the HPCA Stadium.