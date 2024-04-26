Advertisement

MS Dhoni stands as one of India's most beloved cricketers, evident in the overwhelming support he receives during IPL 2024 matches. The crowd erupts in cheers and chants upon his mere entrance, showcasing the unparalleled adoration and influence he holds. Dhoni's magnetic presence and enduring popularity underscore his status as a cricketing icon and fan favorite.

Also Read: Eoin Morgan urges teams to rise against SRH after RCB beat them

Advertisement

103-year-old CSK fan expresses his love for MS Dhoni

In cricket, MS Dhoni has always had one of the most devoted and passionate fan groups. Fans all throughout the world still appreciate him despite his retirement from international cricket and his role as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans show that age is no barrier to their everlasting support as they eagerly await seeing their favourite "Thala" in action each and every IPL season.

Advertisement

One fan in particular sticks out for his incredible loyalty in Chennai, a city known for its fervent allegiance to CSK and Dhoni. Meet S Ramdas, an incredible 103-year-old fan who has been rooting for the Indian Premier League team for many years. Ramdas's dedication to watching games demonstrates his ongoing enthusiasm for CSK and cricket despite his advanced age. His zeal and devotion highlight the ageless allure of cricket and the spirit of fandom, serving as a brilliant example of the enduring link that exists between supporters and their favourite team.

In a touching video that CSK posted, Ramdas expresses his strong wish to meet MS Dhoni in addition to his intense love for the Chennai Super Kings. This dream, which many fans have had throughout the years, captures the special bond that exists between followers and their cricketing heroes. Ramdas's sincere wish is a moving reminder of the significance and long-lasting influence sports champions have on their fans.

Advertisement

“I am 103 years old, but I am not old. I am a senior youth. I like cricket, I watch cricket,” he said further explaining he is though scared of playing cricket but loves to watch it. Further talking about Dhoni, Ramdas shared that he wants to watch a CSK match in Chepauk and meet Dhoni. “Whenever, he has time, and whenever he calls, take me,”

Also Read: Shubman Gill's MASSIVE 'Injustice' remark amid T20 CWC selection buzz

Ramdas, who will turn 104 this year, provides insights into the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket in the shared video, highlighting its brief and captivating structure that doesn't drag on. Even at his advanced age, Ramdas beams with pride when he wears the yellow shirt of his favourite team, the Chennai Super Kings, and when he watches the IPL on TV.

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings are currently ranked fifth in the points standings. CSK's run of three straight home victories in Chepauk this season came to an end in their most recent game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis' century and Lucknow's outstanding performance drove them to victory.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 28, CSK will play Sunrisers Hyderabad. Supporters like Ramdas anxiously anticipate their favourite team's on-field performance as they look to regain momentum in the competition.