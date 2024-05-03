Advertisement

MS Dhoni stands as one of India's most beloved cricketers, evident in the overwhelming support he receives during IPL 2024 matches. The crowd erupts in cheers and chants upon his mere entrance, showcasing the unparalleled adoration and influence he holds. Dhoni's magnetic presence and enduring popularity underscore his status as a cricketing icon and fan favourite.

Also Read: SRH vs RR: Fans hail Bhuvneshwar Kumar after clutch finish in final over

Advertisement

MS Dhoni sends a signed shirt to one of his oldest fans in the world

In the cricket world, MS Dhoni has amassed an ardent fan following that he continues to head the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and retire from international cricket. Fans' excitement for seeing their favourite "Thala" in action during each IPL season proves that age is not a barrier to their steadfast devotion. One supporter in Chennai, known for its intense devotion to CSK and Dhoni, S Ramdas, stands out for his extraordinary commitment. He is 103 years old and has been an IPL fan for many years. He is a living example of someone who never wavers in his passion for CSK and cricket. His unshakable passion highlights the ongoing bond between fans and their beloved team and embodies the ageless appeal of cricket and the fandom spirit.

Advertisement

After CSK released an emotional video in which they highlighted Ramdas's deep love for the Chennai Super Kings and his intense desire to meet MS Dhoni, the former captain of CSK made sure to send him an autographed jersey, further cementing the relationship between sports champions and their supporters.

Advertisement

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar destroys Sanju Samson's middle stump with a deadly inswinger

Ramdas, soon to turn 104 this year, shared his perspective on the fast-paced essence of T20 cricket in the video that was earlier released by CSK, appreciating its concise and enthralling format and sharing his love for MS Dhoni. Despite his age, he exudes joy as he proudly dons the yellow Chennai Super Kings jersey, expressing his love for the team, and eagerly watches the IPL matches on TV. He was pleasantly shocked when he received the signed jersey from the former CSK skipper, a positive and heartwarming moment for him.