Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB emerged victorious by 27 runs. RCB posted a formidable 218/5 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Faf du Plessis (54), Virat Kohli (47), and Rajat Patidar (41). CSK fought hard but fell short, managing 191/7 in their chase. Faf du Plessis' stellar knock earned him the Player of the Match award. Yash Dayal's crucial bowling (2/42) ensured RCB's win, showcasing a compelling battle of skill and determination on the cricket field.

Dinesh Karthik believes MS Dhoni played a huge role in RCB’s victory over CSK

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, MS Dhoni struck a huge 110-meter six off Yash Dayal as CSK pursued the match against RCB. With a 27-run victory over CSK on Saturday, RCB won six straight games and advanced to the playoffs.

In a hilarious comment, Dinesh Karthik said that Dhoni's massive six assisted RCB in their IPL 2024 victory against CSK. CSK needed 201 runs to stay in fourth place and make the playoffs, even though they needed 219 runs to win. In the last over, with 17 runs required, Dhoni hit a hip-high full toss from Dayal that went over the fence. Dayal, though, responded with a slower delivery on the following ball, removing Dhoni changing the momentum of the game and ensuring that RCB won the match in the last over.

Advertisement

After that, Yash Dayal collected himself and guided RCB to a 27-run triumph over CSK, guaranteeing their place in the playoffs. Dinesh Karthik made a motivational speech in the dressing room, stating that Dayal felt more at ease with the replacement ball following Dhoni's huge six. In a video posted by RCB on X, Dinesh Karthik said:

“The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, and we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with,” “Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet,” “Jokes apart, we should be really proud of the journey we are having. People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after 8 games, winning 6 games, people will remember this team for a very very long time,”

Karthik gave RCB credit for their amazing turnaround. The franchise had been losing six straight games and was at the foot of the standings. But with Faf du Plessis's guidance, they turned around the odds and won six straight games.

In the eliminator, which is set for Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB is now getting ready to play either SRH or RR.